Thomas Donald “Donnie” Dixon, 84, of Frederick, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. Born April 20, 1938, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Wilmer R. Dixon and Buelah (Gearinger) Dixon.
He was a graduate of Frederick High School and Lafayette College of Easton, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Dixon, Tamara Dixon, David Dixon and Jennifer Dixon; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn Coffin, Grace Wainwright, Mary Jane Baker, John Dixon, Wilmer Dixon and James Dixon.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a service will be held at 11 a.m., immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Terri Driver-Bishop officiating. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
