It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Leon Doolittle Sr., Pendleton, South Carolina, on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at home. He was preceded in death by his two wives, Dorothy (Fitzgerald) Doolittle, and Trinia (Farmer) Doolittle; as well as his son, Kevin Franks.
Tom was born on Jan. 7, 1941, in Washington, D.C., and attended Bladensburg High School. He was the son of May Agnes (Leckliter) Doolittle the late Evan Stanley Doolittle Sr.
He was employed by Giant Food of Maryland for 35 years. Tom was a wonderful friend, husband, brother and father who cared deeply about everyone in his life. His smile and laugh was infectious, and there wasn’t a room he would be in that he wouldn’t use that great sense of humor so everyone could join in that laughter. Tom’s favorite hobbies were gearing up for car shows with “Little Red”, Cruises, traveling, Maryland crabs and the Washington Redskins (yes, I said it;)).
Most of all, he loved his family! His children were his world, then came his grand and great-grandbabies, who knew him as Grandy. Life changed in wonder as each one arrived. He was cherished by his family and the wonderful lives he helped them live with every moment spent. He will be missed by so many ...until we meet again.
Tom is survived by his brother, Evan S. Doolittle Jr.; sister, Barbara Kelly; children, Thomas “Tim” Doolittle Jr. and wife Karen, Teresa Knight and husband, Mike Knight Sr., John Doolittle and wife Shandra, Kenneth Franks, and Scott Franks; grandchildren, Kristen Barneski, Brittany Clegg, Michaela Knight, Michael Knight Jr., Danielle Armstrong, Thomas Doolittle III, Dusty Doolittle, Camden Doolittle, Everly Doolittle, Rowan Franks, and Mason Franks; also by great-grandchildren, Olivia Clegg, Levi Clegg, Josie Armstrong, Teddy Armstrong, Everett Barneski, Tommy Doolittle IV and Alayna Mae.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland.
A celebration of Thomas’ life journey will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Pastor Jack C. Payne will officiate. Burial will be held at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.