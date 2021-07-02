Thomas G. “Tom” Duke Jr., 82, Clarksburg, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was the husband of the late Carole J. Duke.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 12, 1938, he was a son of the late Thomas G. Sr. and Iona Elaine Wolford Duke.
Mr. Duke was employed as an agent at Prudential Life Insurance Co. in New Jersey prior to his retirement and had resided in Middletown for several years.
He is survived by two daughters, Margaret McGough, Prattville, Alabama, and Sharon (Phil) Hannum, Clarksburg; two grandchildren, Hunter and Preston Hannum; one brother, David Duke, Norfolk, Virginia; and a sister, Joy Hope, Birmingham, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, July 5 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Christ Reformed Church cemetery, Middletown.
