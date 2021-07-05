Thomas G. Duke, Jr., 84 of Clarksburg, MD passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was the loving husband of the late Carole J. Duke.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 12, 1936 he was son of the late Thomas G. Duke, Sr. and Iona Aldridge.
Tom was employed as an agent for Prudential Insurance Company in New Jersey prior to his retirement and had resided in Middletown for several years.
He is survived by his two daughters Sharon (Phillip) Hannum (two grandchildren Hunter and Preston Hannum), Clarksburg, MD and Margaret (Anthony) McGough (four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren), Prattville, AL; one brother David Duke, Norfolk, VA and his sister Joy (David) Aldridge, Birmingham, AL.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Christ Reformed Church cemetery, Middletown, MD.
