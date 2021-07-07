Thomas E. Cashman, 68, of York Springs, Pennsylvania, died suddenly, Thursday morning, July 1, 2021, at his home.
Born April 9, 1953 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Thomas Horner and Frances (Baker) Cashman. He was the husband of Kathy (Stoner) Cashman, of York Springs, to whom he was married for 38 years.
Mr. Cashman was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Handwerks Contractors, Inc. in Hummelstown for 25 years. He was a member of the NRA and was an avid collector.
In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by his three children, Teresa R. Geer and her husband Jacob, of Portage, Pennsylvania, Bethany S. Jones and her husband Jason, of Savannah, Texas, and Thomas N. Cashman, of Lexington, Kentucky; his five grandchildren, Ethan, Isaac, Isabella, Elijah and Phinaeus; and his sister, Kay Luse, of York, Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and James Cashman.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, July 9, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, 724 S. George St., York, PA 17401.