Thomas Edward Villeneuve, age 63, of Frederick, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 27, 2021. Tom was best known for his good nature, thoughtfulness, patience and generosity. He was the rock and the rudder of his extended family.
Born in Syracuse to Marion and Eugene, Tom served in the Coast Guard and then graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, where he met his wife, Sarah Bristor Villeneuve. His careers as a chef and in purchasing for the hospitality industry took him to New Orleans, Chicago and, finally, to Frederick.
Tom was a natural and talented chef; gatherings with family and friends will not be the same without him. He was also a talented craftsman and handyman; every room, cupboard, and closet in his home reflects his handiwork.
He is survived his wife of 38 years, Sarah, to whom he was devoted; and sons, Matthew (Bri), of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Eric (Lindsey), of Durham, North Carolina; sister, Donna Wagner, of Oneida, New York; and brother, Gary, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Tom will be dearly missed by many nieces and nephews; his sisters-in-law will especially miss his companionship on sisters’ cruises in which they invited only one spouse: Tom.
A gathering in Tom’s memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, https://www.clfoundation.org/