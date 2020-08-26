Mr. Thomas Anthony Glennon, 75, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Brenda Davey Glennon, who died on May 11, 2010. Born in Hyattsville on March 4, 1945, he was the son of late Thomas and Halcie Glennon.
Tom had worked for over 42 years with the Office of Personnel Management, as a Reduction in Force Specialist. He was a very active member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and for many years served as a usher. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He owned and trained standardbreds, and enjoyed racing and betting at the track.
Surviving are his two children, Thomas W. Glennon and partner, Emma Meeks, of Kensington, and Catherine L. Glennon and boyfriend, Jeremy Myers, of Frederick.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should assemble within the main gate by 10:45 a.m. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Capital Area Food Bank, Attn: Christel Hair Sr. Director of Major Gifts and Planned Giving, 4900 Puerto Rico Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20017. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.