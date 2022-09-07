Thomas Hoke

Thomas Eyler Hoke, age 98, of Emmitsburg, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born Nov. 19, 1923, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Hoke and Effie Eyler Hoke.

Tom served in the U.S. Army as a medic during World War II fromm 1943 to 1946. He retired as an equipment operator form Potomac Edison more than 35 years ago.