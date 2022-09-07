Thomas Hoke

Thomas Eyler Hoke, age 98, of Emmitsburg, died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. Born Nov. 19, 1923, he was the son of the late Joseph R. Hoke and Effie Eyler Hoke.
Tom served in the U.S. Army as a medic during World War II fromm 1943 to 1946. He retired as an equipment operator form Potomac Edison more than 35 years ago.
He is survived by his son, John Hoke and wife June; daughter, Rebecca “Becki” Willard; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ethel Grace (nee Long) Hoke in 2003; brother, John Hoke; and sisters, Elizabeth Summers, Rebekah Gingell and Ann Hull.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with nephews, the Rev. Harry “Bud” Yoder and the Rev. Fr. David Hoke officiating. Interment will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Tom’s honor to the charity or organization of choice.