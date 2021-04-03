Thomas (Jack) William Sprankle

All people die, but not all live. Jack Sprankle lived his life to the fullest.
Born, April 18, 1937, to the late Albert Clifford and Irma Sprankle, in Frederick, Maryland, Thomas William Sprankle was, like his father, called “Jack”.
Jack loved telling stories of growing up in Frederick, especially of working in the family business, Sprankle’s North End Grocery. He attended St. John’s Catholic School, where he grew in faith under the mentorship of his good friend Father Jordan, found a love for literature, and even directed a play. After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, got married, had a family, and traveled all over Europe and Asia. During his career in the USAF, he went to school to learn electronics, became an expert in radar, served during two wars, played middle linebacker for the Lakenheath Eagles, and ran multiple marathons. He retired as a Chief Master Sergeant (E-9), a leader loved and respected by his soldiers. Then, with his impressive military resume and leadership ability, he went to work with Raytheon, where he spent the next chapter of his career and eventually retired as the Southwest Regional Manager in Fort Worth. His Memorial Day Company Picnic was the stuff of legends.
After retirement, Jack and Katherine spent their days tending to the animals on their ranch. Although he was an adventurer at heart, he found peace while settled down at the ranch with his wife and was able to complete his novel, “The Harbor of Bitter Tears.” He also kept every stray that showed up at his doorstep, starving and scared, and eventually amassed a pack of adoring, happy dogs to whom he would speak as though they understood, and it seems they did. No less important were his donkeys and miniature horses who also followed him like the dogs, and understood him just the same. Out on his land with those animals, he praised the Lord with abundant love. His long, heroic battle with what he knew was incurable cancer stands a shining example of strength and courage. He found his fortitude in the love of his family.
On Oct. 7, 2020, our dearly beloved Jack joined the Lord. He was home surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his cherished wife, Katherine, children Frank (Cheri), John, Deborah Moore, Robert (Lauren) and Nevin, fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, dear friends, Betty Sprankle and Frank Yanos. He was predeceased by his oldest son, Jason. Jack was one of seven children and is survived by Patricia Fulkoski, Michael Sprankle, Peter Sprankle, Margaret Hersh Kleuth and Jeff Sprankle. He was predeceased by brother, Albert (Laddy) Sprankle.
Jack’s graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on April 17, 2021 at St. John’s Cemetery, E 3rd St, Frederick, MD 21701.
Jack’s final request was for everyone to do as Jesus taught us, Love one another! John 15:12.