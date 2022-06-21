Thomas F. Kish, age 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Lifebridge/Reistertown Hospital in Randallstown, Maryland.
He was born Oct. 28, 1941, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late John Kish and Anna Susa Kish. He graduated from Sharon High School in 1959 and went on to join the Army Reserves. He later moved to Washington, D.C., and started working for OCE Inc, where he worked for 42 years. He started as a service technician, then became a service manager and finally a salesman.
Tom was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poplar Springs, Maryland, a member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lenora; two daughters, Kimberly Biro (Frank), of Marriottsville, Maryland, and Julie Stegall (Mark), of Roanoke, Virginia; one son, Jeffrey Kish (Candice), of Raleigh, North Carolina; a brother, J. Robert Kish, of Houston, Texas; sister, Anita Simmons, Dunellon, Florida; seven grandchildren, Tyler Worley, Megan Worley, Lauren Biro, Thomas Biro, Justin Kish, Anna Kish and Alexandria Woods; and one great-grandson, Jamison Worley. He will also be missed by all other family members and his dog, Bella.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd. in Mount Airy, Maryland. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mount Airy, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or St. Michael's Catholic Church.
