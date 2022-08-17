Thomas Lee Finley Jr.

Thomas Lee Finley Jr., 52, of New Windsor, formerly of Mount Airy and Middletown, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at Carroll Hospital Center.

Born May 9, 1970, in Silver Spring, he was the son of Thomas Sr. and Susan (Curtis) Finley. He was the loving husband of Stacey Baker Finley.