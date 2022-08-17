Thomas Lee Finley Jr., 52, of New Windsor, formerly of Mount Airy and Middletown, passed away Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and friends at Carroll Hospital Center.
Born May 9, 1970, in Silver Spring, he was the son of Thomas Sr. and Susan (Curtis) Finley. He was the loving husband of Stacey Baker Finley.
Tom was a 1988 graduate of Linganore High School, attended Salisbury University and graduated from Frederick Community College. He had worked at St. Agnes Hospital as a registered respiratory therapist and had been a clinical instructor for Frederick Community College. Tommy was known for his quick smile and laugh. He loved all animals and had many pets over the years. He lost his favorite German Shepherd Niko last year. Tom had a passion for cooking. He cherished his family and friends.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Samantha Finley and husband Jeremy Barry, of Hagerstown; his stepchildren, Jeremiah Huff, Christopher Huff, Kayleigh Montgomery-Morris and Tyler Savino; grandchildren, Charlotte Barry, Sawyer Barry, Evan Huff, Emma Huff and Penny Morris; his sister, Tammy Schulman and husband Paul, of McLean, Virginia; brothers, Todd Finley and wife Jenn, of Frederick, Jeffrey Finley and wife Sarah, of Frederick, and Billy Crescenze and wife Amy, of Thurmont; nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Abigail and Amanda Schulman, Allison, Nathan and Emilie Finley, Hope and Jaxson Finley, Bayley Fitzgerald and Owen Crescenze; as well as longtime, close friends, Kenny Fink and Matt Pascal. He is also survived by an uncle, Harry Curtis and wife Cheryl; and many cousins.
He was predeceased by grandparents, Jean Curtis, Harry Curtis Sr. and Mildred Seabolt; as well as his uncle, David Curtis.
The family will welcome friends Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time a celebration of life will be held, with Chaplain Art Monroe Jr. officiating.
For those unable to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at prittsfuneralhome.com by clicking the livestream button on the home page.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made in his name to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 64573, Baltimore, MD 21298, or at ummsfoundation.org.