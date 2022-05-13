Thomas Martin Sr.

Thomas E. Martin Sr., 92, of Frederick, passed from this life Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Gladys Ann Martin. Born Jan. 24, 1930, in Cumberland, Virginia, he was the son of Clarence Martin and Ruby (Ayers) Martin.
Mr. Martin is survived by a daughter, Valerie Ohler; three grandchildren, Bradley Martin, Kimberly Hagan and her husband Jimmy, and Joshua Ohler; as well as a great-grandson, James Hagan. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Proffit, Frances Grigsby, Lewis Martin, Paul Martin and Johnny Martin. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Martin; and siblings, Anne Rippeon, Wilbur Martin, Lee Martin, Ray Martin and Mae Corum.
Tom was an avid and devoted animal lover. To honor his memory, please consider a memorial contribution to a local animal shelter.
