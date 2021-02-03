Thomas Meyer Gilmore, 78, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Linda S. Gilmore, his wife of 48 years.
Thomas graduated from Penns Valley Area High School in 1960. He earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Lock Haven University in 1965, a Master of Science in organic chemistry from University of Delaware in 1970 and a Ph.D. in food science from Pennsylvania State University in 1976. Thomas spent a long and varied career in the areas of higher education, food science and lab chemistry.
Born on March 10, 1942, in Millheim, Pennsylvania, he was the son of late Harold and Phyllis Gilmore. In addition to his wife, Linda, he is survived by a son, Josh P. Gilmore and his wife, Michelle, of Frederick, Maryland; his daughter, Megan E. Greenwell and her husband Kyle, of Glen Burnie, Maryland; and his three grandchildren, Thomas, Peter and Lydia.
Online condolences and memories can be shared at https://www.simplicitycfs.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
A celebration of Thomas’ life will be held at a later date.