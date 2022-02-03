Thomas Edward Miller, 79, of Boonsboro, Maryland, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with his wife and daughter by his side.
Born Saturday, Oct. 17, 1942, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Merlyn F. Miller and the late Elizabeth M. (Chapman) Miller.
He was a 1961 graduate of Allegany High School in Cumberland, where he was a standout football player. He served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves from 1961-1967. He was employed for 45 years by Giant Food in Laurel and Frederick.
He was a four-time finisher of the JFK ultramarathon.
He never met an animal that he did not love and rescued many cats and dogs over the years, making his their permanent home or finding a home for them.
He was a loving husband and proud father and grandfather, the kind that never missed a game or performance and was quietly their biggest fan.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra C. Miller; daughter, Lisa N. Miller, M.D., and husband Mark Milburn of Hagerstown, Maryland; two brothers, John F. Miller, of Cumberland, Maryland, and Michael J. Miller, of Frostburg, Maryland; sister, Suzanne M. Hilton, of Cumberland, Maryland; grandson, Jake T. Milburn, of Hagerstown, Maryland; and granddaughter, Bryce E. Milburn, also of Hagerstown, Maryland. He will also be missed by Winston and Boomer, his dearest canine and feline companions.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul M. Miller.
Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, Maryland, with Peggy Hardinge, O.S.S.D. officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m.
Interment will be at the Cedar Lawn Memorial Park, Hagerstown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740 or the American Heart Association Memorial Processing Center, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.
