Thomas A. Mossburg, 79, of Mineral, VA passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center Fredericksburg, VA.
Thomas was a retired Fire Fighter for the City of Rockville, MD with 30 years of service. He loved hunting, and fishing, spending time with family and friends, and was a Master Mason.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother the late Woodrow W. and Emma L. Mossburg, Sr.; one brother Woodrow W. Mossburg, Jr.; and his daughter Toni Lynn Price. Thomas is survived by one daughter, Tina Abel; and one brother David Mossburg (Pam); several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
