Mr. Thomas N. Powell Sr., age 82, of Woodsboro, Maryland, died peacefully at home Aug. 3rd at 3:34 a.m., surrounded by loving family.
Born Sept. 12, 1938, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late W. Sherman and Hilda E (Cramer) Powell.
He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Janet Powell, in 1958; a son, Bruce E. Powell, in 2019; a great-granddaughter, Ashley B Mishler, in 2019; and two unborn grandchildren.
After graduating from Frederick High School in 1956, he worked 35 years as a draftsman at places such as Koppers Co., Pangborn, AAI, Aerojet General, and a U.S. post office, and he retired from Canam Steel. After retirement, he worked as a machine operator at Airpax. He was a member of SAL at Glen W. Eyler, Post 282 American Legion and the Woodsboro Lutheran Church. He loved spending time with his family, especially his great grandbabies.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Constance M. Powell (Grimm); his son, Thomas N. Powell, Jr., of Hagerstown, Maryland; his daughter, Suzanne M. Martin (Steven), of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; two daughters-in-law, Sue Powell, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, and Tempie Powell, of Frederick, Maryland; granddaughter, Lacey M. Duncan (Henry), of Frederick, Maryland; grandson, Thomas N. Powell III (Trey), of Frederick, Maryland; granddaughter, Stacy D. Mishler (Chris), of Woodsboro, Maryland; grandson, Jason C. Martin(Heather), of Thurmont, Maryland; granddaughter, Tonya N. Martin, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; granddaughter, Amanda D. Gilbert (Dustin), of Woodsboro, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Theodore Duncan, Skylar K. Mishler, Connor L. Mishler, Noah C. Martin, Tyler T. Martin, Dustin M. Gilbert Jr. (DJ) and Alyvia M. Gilbert; his sister, Annette Lindamood (George), of Washington state; a niece, Nina Powell, of California; a great-niece, Sophia Powell, of The Netherlands; and two nephews, Brian and Elden Lindamood. He is also survived by his wife’s extended family, of Hagerstown, Maryland.
His body has been donated to science per his request, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.