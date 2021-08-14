Thomas Nelson McFadden, Sr.

Tom McFadden, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died July 24, 2021.
He was born Jan. 5, 1928, in New York City, to Henrietta (Stahlhut) and George Jacob McFadden. As the Great Depression set in, Tom’s father lost his business and was frequently absent, and his mother worked as a live-in nurse. Hence, Tom’s early life was chaotic and included several years in foster care. He attended at least 10 elementary schools and two high schools. But his unsettled early life built resolve, inner strength and confidence in his ability to meet any challenge.
Tom graduated from high school at 15. Until he was old enough to join the U.S. Navy, he ran charter fishing boats, spending nearly every day with the love of his life: the Chesapeake Bay. He joined the Navy at 18, just as the war was ending.
In civilian life, Tom worked for the U.S. Geological Survey in the Grand Canyon prior to construction of the Glen Canyon Dam. He also operated custom woodworking shops in Holbrook, Arizona, and Forestville, Maryland. Even as he worked long hours, Tom served as a Boy Scouts troop leader, recruiting new scouts and adult volunteers. His commitment to helping kids and his organizational skills led to his becoming a full-time scout executive in Fredericksburg, Virginia. In 1963, the National Capital Area BSA Council recruited Tom as director of special programs, specifically to develop inner city scouting.
In 1970, the National Park Service, National Capital Region, hired Tom to create programs for urban parks. Ever imaginative in finding opportunities to engage young people, Tom acquired the decommissioned Coast Guard Lightship Chesapeake, which he converted to a floating marine laboratory that offered programs in environmental education, history, ecology and restoration for grade schoolers through university students. In a four-year collaboration with District elementary school teachers, all D.C. fifth graders spent a day aboard the Lightship.
In 1975, Tom was appointed superintendent of Catoctin Mountain Park, which includes Camp David. Tom loved the challenge of helping presidents have fun. He taught President and Mrs. Carter to cross-country skiing and fly fishing. For President Reagan, he recruited volunteers who blazed 5 miles of horseback trails within the safety of the park perimeter.
With the help of dedicated Frederick leaders, Tom built an extensive volunteer program — Catoctin Area Mountain Park Environmental Resources, Inc. (CAMPER). These dedicated volunteers — more than 200 strong — maintained trails, repaired buildings, restored streams, and handled countless other projects. NPS twice recognized CAMPER as its most successful volunteer program. In retirement, Tom spent his time crafting his dream house.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Robert George; son, Robert Dean; and granddaughter, Amanda Jean. Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Vicki J. Glenn; his children (with the late Alice Jean (Nutting) Butler), Tom (Kim), Susan (Christopher Grimes), Julie and Linda Lee; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Tom’s family is grateful for the resourceful care and kindness of Frederick Health Hospice nurses and aides.
Tom will be remembered by those he mentored for his warmth, humor and creative leadership. The words of a dear friend surely capture his life: “Tom McFadden was an amazing man who had many talents, a kind heart and more life experiences than most of us will ever have.”
No memorial service is planned. Memorials contributions to Frederick-based I Believe in Me will help an organization that mirrors Tom’s dedication to help kids thrive through mentoring and education that helps them grow, develops self-respect and fosters a sense of their role in bettering their community.