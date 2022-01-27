Thomas Nyswaner

Thomas “Tom” Nyswaner, 78, Middletown passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Shirley Nyswaner for 58 years.
Born in Donora, Pennsylvania, on May 10, 1943, and raised in Clarksville, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Clinton E. and Eleanor Addleman Nyswaner. After graduating from high school in 1962, he moved to Washington, D.C., and was employed by Equitable Life Insurance. In 1964, he moved to Virginia and started his employment for Vitro Corp, later BAE Systems. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1966. He trained as a cook and was honorably discharged in 1972. In 1968, He moved to Rockville, where he officiated youth football in Montgomery County. In 1976, he moved to Middletown, where he joined FCFAO and officiated youth and high school football for over 30 years; after his retirement in 2000, he sold real estate throughout the state of Maryland. He was a member of the Middletown Lions Club, serving on many committees. On the board of directors, he was the recipient of the Lion of the Year Award, organized sales of ice cream at local community events, coordinated the annual Halloween parade for the town, chaired the Myersville Middletown annual charity golf tournament and cooked sausage for the pancake breakfasts, and was a life member of Middletown Amvets.
Tom enjoyed life playing cards with special friends Jake and Mary, Jerry and Kathy, and Bill and Nancy, enjoyed golfing with the poor golfers association and the Tuesday group; he loved deer and elk hunting, traveling with a Middletown group around the world. He loved to garden even when the groundhogs and rabbits ate most of it. He loved wintering in Florida and spending time at the Outer Banks with friends.
Surviving, besides his wife is a son, Jeff Nyswaner and wife Katie and grandson Daniel Nyswaner; brothers, Bill Nyswaner, Ken (Nyswaner (Phyllis) Nyswaner, Chuck Nyswaner (Linda), Todd Nyswaner (Valerie) and Dell Nyswaner; sisters-in-law, Joanie Purgason (Bob) and Billy Jean Wishart; brothers-in-law, Will Giovanelli (Annie) and Ted Giovanelli (Mary Ann); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the staff at Maryland Hematology, and also a thank-you to the dedicated doctors, nurses and their assistants in the Oncology Department of Frederick Health Hospital
Funeral services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Lions Club, POB 190, Middletown or to the American Cancer Society, cancer.org
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.