Thomas Presley

Mr. Thomas R. Presley, 72, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born Nov. 18, 1949, in Olney, Maryland, he was the son of the late Frank and Martha (Fink) Presley. Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War. He spent his working years laying asphalt, most recently with AAA Paving, Waynesboro. He was a member of Blue Ridge Sportsmen’s Association, William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Post #1758, both of Waynesboro and American Legion Post #239, Cascade, Maryland. Thomas is survived by son, Frankie Presley, and his wife, Kim of Florida; three grandchildren, Heather, Rebel and Norval; three great-grandchildren, Gage, Skylar and Franky; siblings, Steve (Laura), Juanita (David), Phil (Betty) and Phyllis (Randy); and a number of nieces and nephews as well as a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Tony.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Kurt Schroder officiaitng. Please dress casually. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of the donor’s choice.
