Thomas Puckett

Thomas Puckett, 71, passed at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. We are comforted by the fact that we know he is no longer struggling and is enjoying his reunion with his parents, brother, father-in-law and sister-in-law, who passed before him.

“Tommy” was born on May 26, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to James and Geraldine “Dolly” Puckett. He grew up in Northern Virginia with his three sisters, Barbara (Puckett) Miller, Jerry (Puckett) Monroe and Judy (Puckett) Mills; and brother, the late James “Jimmy” Puckett.