Thomas Puckett, 71, passed at his home on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. We are comforted by the fact that we know he is no longer struggling and is enjoying his reunion with his parents, brother, father-in-law and sister-in-law, who passed before him.
“Tommy” was born on May 26, 1951, in Washington, D.C., to James and Geraldine “Dolly” Puckett. He grew up in Northern Virginia with his three sisters, Barbara (Puckett) Miller, Jerry (Puckett) Monroe and Judy (Puckett) Mills; and brother, the late James “Jimmy” Puckett.
Upon moving to Frederick, Maryland, in 1978, he met and married the love of his life, Lisa (Musselman) Puckett. The two were blessed with two children, Joshua Puckett, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Joy Sweadner (Matt), of Libertytown, Maryland. Tommy always enjoyed being part of the Libertytown community, where he and Lisa raised their children and lived for 41 years.
Tommy worked for various companies throughout his life, gathering skills, experiences and knowledge from each one. In 2020, he retired from EMR Corporation. Over the years, Tommy became well known as the man who could fix almost anything and was always happy to lend a hand to anyone who needed his expertise.
In addition to being skilled with his hands, he was also known for being an avid sports fan and eternal seeker of knowledge. He enjoyed time spent reading, listening to music, or watching “Jeopardy!” and answering every question correctly. Above all else, Tommy was everyone’s biggest fan. His time in the stands began while watching his brothers-in-law, and then continued with his own children and his nieces and nephews. Most recently and perhaps most proudly, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren. Faith and Will know what it means to be treasured by their Pappy.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Lisa; children, Josh Puckett and Joy Sweadner; son-in-law, Matt Sweadner; and his grandchildren, Faith and Will Sweadner. He also leaves behind a large extended family.
A private celebration of Tommy’s life will be held at a later date at the cabin of his daughter and son-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Linganore High School Sports Boosters, 12013 Old Annapolis Road, Frederick, MD 21701, or Libertytown Recreation Council, P.O. Box 341, Libertytown, MD 21762.