Thomas Roger Roberts of Frederick, Maryland passed away Sunday, May 24, 2002 at the age of 47.
He was born in Silver Spring, Maryland, attended Damascus High School and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Agricultural Economics.
He worked as a computer technician, then launched his own business writing computer book
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Christina Lynn Verzi Roberts; two children, Allison Megan Roberts, age 13; and Benjamin Thomas Roberts, age 7; his mother, Mary Frances Roberts; two brothers, Jack and Frank Roberts; and a sister, Mary Roberts Ortiz.
He is preceded in death by his father, John W. Roberts Jr.
He was greatly loved by his family, his extended family and many, many, friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at his church Montgomery United Methodist in Damascus, Maryland at a future date.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.molesworthwilliams.com.