Thomas R. Salamon was born April 24, 1999, to the late Robert A. Salamon and Carolyn P. Hallahan Salamon. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 2017 and was a senior at Hampden Sydney College in Virginia, majoring in mathematical economics and applied math and minoring in German. He was a beloved member of his school’s community, in particular the brotherhood of Phi Gamma Delta. He had been accepted into the Wilson Center for Leadership, was on the Dean’s List and was a founding member of the Makers Club, a club centered on entrepreneurship. He enjoyed snowboarding, listening to music, spending time with friends and learning all he could about technology, cars, finance and investing. Thomas was a bright soul, exceptionally intelligent, caring and personable. He had the unique ability to forge lasting bonds and friendships with people everywhere he went and always left a favorable impression. He was an extremely caring young man who dearly loved his family, friends and his girlfriend, Katija Mirich. Though he departed from this world in the spring of his life, we may find comfort in the fact that all throughout his life he was surrounded by the love and communion of the best of friends. Those of us who called him friend, brother, and son will never forget the light and joy he brought into our hearts. We can only be grateful for the time during which our lives were blessed by his company, and in our hearts we will forever carry his soul, his memory and the love that we will always have for him. A private memorial was held at Hampden-Sydney College Church at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021. He is survived by his mother and sister, Meaghan. The funeral service and burial will be held in his hometown, Frederick, Maryland, at the Mausoleum Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations for the funerary costs are greatly appreciated: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-thomas-salamon?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.