Thomas Shade

Thomas Howard Shade was reunited with the Lord April 5, 2022. Born in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of John “Blackie” Shade and Nanny Elizabeth Despeaux Shade. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John “Mickey” Shade. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Delores; his two sons, Thomas II (Stephanie) and John (Aysema); and four grandchildren, Aarden, Kai, and twins Austin and Ayla. Tom was the beloved Pap-Pap to his grandchildren.
For many years Tom served in the National Guard.
Tom’s life was greatly influenced by his relationship with Father Jordan and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He served as an acolyte and studied at St. John’s School for many years. He graduated from Frederick High School in 1956, and in 2016, that school gave him the Distinguished Alumni Award. After attending Frederick Community College, he moved on and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1968, and he later earned his master’s degree from Western Maryland College. Years later, a professor at Western Maryland College used a book Tom wrote, “Can Tommy Come Out and Play? My Adventures in Education,” as a resource text in a graduate course he was teaching at that school.
Tom began his education career at Parkway Elementary School in 1968. In 1971, as a new school principal, he opened Green Valley Elementary School, where an outstanding staff made this first county open-space school a success. It was often visited by other school districts in and out of Frederick County. In 1978, Tom became the first recipient from Frederick County to receive the Lifetime Recipient Award given by the National Congress of PTAs. Later, he opened New Market Middle School. Finally, in 1982 he transferred to New Market Elementary School, where he remained until the summer of 1997, when he retired. In 1989, Tom received TV Channel 13’s Salute of Maryland’s Most Beautiful People honors. In 1994, he was named Administrator of the Year by the Frederick County Association of Secretaries and Assistants. In 1995, the Washington Post selected him for the Washington Post Distinquished Educational Leadership Award. In 1996, he was named the State PTA Educator of the Year. In 1997, Tom was asked to speak to Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott about continued funding of the Individuals With Disabilities Act. After this successful venture, a committee was sent to NMES to observe, resulting in Tom and the school receiving a letter of commendation from Congress. Tom had previously been the keynote speaker at inclusion conferences in Canada and California. Finally, a special honor came from former NMES students. At the request of the senior class, in 1997, Tom was invited by Mike Trout, principal of Linganore High School, to be present at graduation so grads could honor him.
When Tom was young, he wrote many interesting poems, at least three of which have been published. After retirement from the school system, he wrote weekly columns for The Frederick News-Post and a 10-page article entitled “Childhood Memories” for the September 2000 issue of Frederick Magazine.
Tom’s love for sports was reflected in adult life by his being a referee in varsity basketball, and an umpire in Little League Baseball, and by his organizing ballgames for neighborhood children in his backyard. His love of golf caused him to become a social member of the VFW Country Club. He won many local golf awards and teamed up with other members to win tournaments at other clubs. At least once, he scored a hole-in-one. In Las Vegas, he won a closest-to-the-hole contest sponsored by Tiger Woods, and Tiger handed him a club he had been using for demonstration.
As a member of the Terrapin Club, Tom traveled with Delores to many preseason basketball tournaments in which the Terps played. Among those tournaments were those held in Hawaii; New York City; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Cancun, Mexico.
Tom loved his students and spent much time and creativity (aided by a great staff) to encourage the students’ enjoyment of learning. If they as a school reached reading goals, he would reward the students with such activities as spending a day on the roof or in a rowboat on the pond, or having a tractor race with his vice principal. Students were allowed time to view these activities. At Halloween, he would don a costume and lead a parade. At fifth grade dances, he would dance with girls and take part in group dances. Parents were not forgotten, as those who volunteered at the school were celebrated by Tom and the staff with a spaghetti dinner prepared by the staff, followed by a stage show emceed by Tom with staff performances. In those shows, Tom would take part in acts the creative staff decided on, such as singing with Miss Piggy, playing the trumpet as Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy, being Elvis or other acts that never revealed Tom’s lack of musical ability because the sound would be fake.
During the past 10 years of his life, Tom suffered from Lewey body dementia. In June of 2018, it finally resulted in his entry at Somerford Place to ensure his safety. The family wishes to thank Somerford Place for outstanding care of our loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged for Lewey Body Dementia Association or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The repass will follow at the Elks Lodge 684, 289 Willowdale Drive, Frederick.