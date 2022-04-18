Thomas Shade

Thomas Howard Shade was reunited with the Lord on April 5, 2022. Born in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of John “Blackie” Shade and Nanny Elizabeth Despeaux Shade. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John “Mickey” Shade. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Delores; his two sons, Thomas II (Stephanie), John (Aysema); and four grandchildren, Aarden, Kai, and twins Austin and Ayla. Tom was the beloved Pap-Pap to his grandchildren.
Due to serious family health problems, the current COVID-19 situation the April 22 visitation, the April 23 funeral at Keeney Basford Funeral and the April 23 Repass at the Elks Club are being cancelled. Please continue to honor Tom’s memory in your hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date.