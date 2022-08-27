Thomas Shorb, Sr.

Thomas Charles Shorb Sr., age 83, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born Oct. 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Wagerman Shorb. Married on Aug. 1, 1973, he was the loving husband of Loretta Louise Shorb.
Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from quality control for Mack Truck Manufacturing Co. in 1999.
Tom loved the time he spent with his family. He was a hard worker but was always there when his family and friends needed him. He was an enthusiast for anything outdoors. He found peace being in nature. The day he became ill, he was on a fishing boat doing what he loved in the company of family.
Besides his wife, Tom is survived by sons, John Hutzell and fiancee Carla, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Shorb Jr. and wife Linda, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, TJ Shorb III, of Fairfield, Kala Shorb, of Gettysburg, and Kirsten Witherup, of York, Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Rosie, Iris, Hunter and Gunner; sister, Dottie Gebhart; and brothers, Jim and Dave Shorb.
Tom was predeceased by son, Rodney Hutzell, who passed on Feb. 14, 2012.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with close family friend Micky Barlow officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.