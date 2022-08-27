Thomas Shorb, Sr.

Thomas Charles Shorb Sr., age 83, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Washington Hospital Center after a brief illness. Born Oct. 17, 1938, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna Wagerman Shorb. Married on Aug. 1, 1973, he was the loving husband of Loretta Louise Shorb.

Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He retired from quality control for Mack Truck Manufacturing Co. in 1999.