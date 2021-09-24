Thomas Silance

Thomas “Tom” Charles Silance, age 67, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Frederick Health Hospital surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle against COVID-19.
Tom was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Frederick, Maryland, to William Edward Silance and Mary Elizabeth Silance. He was the loving husband and best friend to his wife of 37 years, Debbie Fox Silance. He was the stepfather to Jill Messner and Benjamin Messner (Jacqueline). He was the proud grandfather of his grandson, Grant Messner. He was the brother to Mary Ann Gue. He will be remembered by many family members and dear friends. Tom was predeceased in death by his parents and daughter, Jill Messner.
Tom had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid wood worker and craftsman; he could fix anything. He was a member of the HOG Chapter of Frederick. Tom enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson bike and cooking out on his smoker. He was especially fond of cruises and traveling.
The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at Frederick Health Hospital. Additionally, the family is encouraging everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect those we love most. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
A viewing will be held Sunday, Sept. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at Kenney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland. Burial will be private at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.keeneybasford.com.