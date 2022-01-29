Thomas Smith

Thomas Edward Smith, 57, of Cumberland, Maryland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2022, after fighting a long, hard battle with addiction.
Tom was born on April 12, 1964, to Joseph Patrick Smith Jr. and Marianne Anita (Faria) Smith in Brooklyn, New York. His family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, where he made many lasting memories with friends and family.
Tom enjoyed life. He loved music, sports, socializing and good food. A lover of basketball, Tom held various coaching positions throughout his life. At home, he was often found reading a book or listening to sports radio.
Anyone who knew Tom knew that he was always willing to help friends and family. Tom was a loving person. He was unendingly proud and supportive of his children.
May he rest in peace.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by the following: three children, Maria, Robert and Patrick; one granddaughter, Maelle; and his former wife and mother of his children, Andrea. Also surviving are his siblings, Joseph and Marianne; and many extended family and friends.
The family requests that all notes are sent to 129 Oregon Trail, Martinsburg, WV 25403.
For those who would like to support the family at this time, ther e is a GoFundMe page (gofund.me/d76801d7) to cover funeral expenses.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.