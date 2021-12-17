Thomas Smith

Thomas Lee Smith, 77, of Brunswick, passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. He was the husband of 56 years to Vivian Smith. Born on Nov. 24, 1944, in Harriman, Tennessee, he was the son of Alex Smith and Fannie Bell (Trout) Smith.
Tom was a 1963 graduate of Harriman High School in Harriman, Tennessee. He graduated from Knoxville Business College and held a First Class DC Power Engineering License. Mr. Smith spent his entire career in building maintenance, and he worked at Farm Credit Administration in McLean, Virginia, from 1984 until his retirement in April 2020 at 75 years old. Tom started playing golf, or “cow pasture pool” as he called it, at 46 years old. He had a group of about 20 regular golf buddies that played four to five days a week, and Tom even played 27 holes on Dec. 2, the day before his recent surgery.
Tom was a born again Christian, and he was a very active member of Faith Baptist Church in Knoxville, where he served on the stewardship team as well as on the building and grounds Team. Tom served the city of Brunswick as mayor from 1994 to 2000, having previously served on the City Council, beginning in 1988. He served for a combined total of 26 years in the Brunswick community, and he was most recently a member of the Finance and Utility Commission at the time of his passing. He was a member of the Maryland Municipal League, awarded for 20-plus years of service. Mr. Smith also served the community in various other capacities, including being a past president and life member of the Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance Co. and was heavily involved with youth sports throughout town, including Midget Football and PVYA Basketball, as well as men’s slow-pitch softball. He volunteered at the Brunswick Food Bank for over 20 years, a cause that was very dear to his heart, and he also volunteered for the American Red Cross as a certified CPR instructor.
He was a loving and supportive friend, and a mentor to many.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Teresa Williams (Tim), Jennifer Jones and Regina Sigler (Todd); five grandchildren, Roy Smith (Katrina), Lindsay Hsu (Bryan), Kyle Williams (Ashley), Lauren Jones and Julia Andrews (Jonathan); 14 great-grandchildren, Kandyce, Addelyn, Ainsley, Landon, Anastyn, Xander, Bryson, Maris, Rylee, Averley, Brooklyn, Logan, Kameryn and Hudson. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Joy Waller (Ken); many nieces and nephews; and a grand-dog, Lexi Sigler. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by five sisters and seven brothers; his parents-in-law, Roy and Lucille Webb; and a son-in-law, Larry Jones Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at noon at Faith Baptist Church, 2212 Jefferson Pike, Knoxville, with Pastor Kevin Marr officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment will be at Park Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Faith Baptist Church at the above address.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.