Thomas Souder

Thomas Woodrow Souder, age 74, of Byron, passed away Thursday, July 2, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, Michigan. Tom was born Aug. 30, 1945, in Brunswick, Maryland, son of Thomas Woodrow and Fannie Maxine (Schraeder) Souder.
Tom was a dairy farmer in Maryland before moving to Michigan and becoming a Journeyman electrician at General Motors in Grand Blanc, retiring after 30 and a half years.
In retirement, he enjoyed time with his family and wintering in Florida.
Tom married his wife, Brenda Lee (Bomer), of over 50 years in September of 1967.
He was a devout Christian who shared his love for the Lord Jesus with everyone he met. He enjoyed southern gospel music concerts in Michigan and in Florida.
Tom is survived by his wife Brenda, Sons: John and Jackie (Stevens) Souder of Byron, and Matt and Kellae (Coleman) Souder of West Virginia, four grandchildren: Joel and Jessica (Souder) White, James Souder, Jacob Souder, and Cody Souder, 3 sisters and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by both of his parents.
There will be no services held. Burial will take place in Jefferson Maryland. Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Durand Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com.