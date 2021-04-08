Thomas “TC” Rose II, 39, of Jefferson, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his residence after a brief illness.
Born on Aug. 24, 1981, in Maryland, TC was the son of Christine Mae (Crislip) Rose and the late Thomas Rose. He was the husband of 15 years to his beloved wife, Jessica Rose. He is survived by his two children, Shelby Ann Rose and Dakota Mae Rose; and numerous family members and dear friends.
TC worked at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage for 18 years. He enjoyed helping coach his daughters’ sports teams. He loved watching the Washington Football Team, the Capitals and UFC with his family and friends. Most of all, TC cherished the time he spent making memories with his family.
He will be sorely missed as a loving husband, devoted father and caring and supportive son.
Services and interment will be held privately by the family at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.