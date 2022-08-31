Thomas Tucker

Mr. Thomas J. Tucker, 64, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He was the son of Richard C. Tucker Sr. and Dorothy S. Tucker. He is survived by his loving sister, Judith A. Ledbetter and husband Gary; his best friend, Larry Brown and wife Cheryl; close friends, Frankie White, and Rick Burke and wife Pam; and cousins, Sherry Sheckles and husband Bill, and Bonnie Wine and husband Denny.

He was a member of the Sons of AMVETS Post 2, John R. Webb VFW Post 3285 Auxiliary, and Owls Club 4002, all in Frederick, Maryland.