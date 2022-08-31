Thomas Tucker

Mr. Thomas J. Tucker, 64, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. He was the son of Richard C. Tucker Sr. and Dorothy S. Tucker. He is survived by his loving sister, Judith A. Ledbetter and husband Gary; his best friend, Larry Brown and wife Cheryl; close friends, Frankie White, and Rick Burke and wife Pam; and cousins, Sherry Sheckles and husband Bill, and Bonnie Wine and husband Denny.
He was a member of the Sons of AMVETS Post 2, John R. Webb VFW Post 3285 Auxiliary, and Owls Club 4002, all in Frederick, Maryland.
As a youth Tom enjoyed swimming at the Frederick YMCA and playing baseball, and he also played the trumpet during some of his school years. Later, he played softball at Pine Cliff Park. His greatest enjoyment came from taking his brother-in-law Gary’s 1961 Pontiac Ventura to cruise-ins and shows. He had a closet full of trophies from those days, the best being the first-in-class award from the Pontiac Oakland Club International (POCI) national meet in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 2019. For a time, he and brother Dick went to car shows together, with Dick showing his 1967 Chevelle SS.
Tom attended Frederick High School and graduated in 1975. He was employed at several different places during his working life but spent the bulk of his career working for the U.S. Postal Service prior to retirement.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Services will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at keeneybasford.com.