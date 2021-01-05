Thomas W. Musser, Jr.

On Jan. 2, 2021, Thomas William Musser Jr. died at his home in Boyds, Maryland.
Tom was born on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, on April 6, 1944, but calls Maryland and “Buckrub,” in particular, his home.
Tom attended St. Martin’s Catholic School and Gaithersburg High School. He played football for Montgomery College, receiving Little All-American honors in both offense and defense. Tom loved to hunt and fish, with fishing becoming his primary passion in more recent years. He owned the most feared boat in the fleet, “Kat Attack,” which earned him Captain of the Year honors. Tom lived his life with love and generosity. He has a large extended Musser family, many good fishing buddies, great friends and business friends.
Tom began his business, T.W. Musser, Inc., more than 40 years ago and worked hard to make it successful.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl A. Musser; sons, Thomas W. Musser III (Cathi) and Patrick O. Musser (Jody); stepdaughter, Michelle L. Koll (Rich); stepson, Scott R. Reeside (Amy); sisters, Barbara Musser and Theresa McCoy; and seven grandchildren.
At Tom’s request, no services will be held. In Tom’s memory, donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.