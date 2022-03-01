Thomas W. Smith, 63, of Mount Airy, Maryland, died Feb. 26, 2022, in his home surrounded by love. Born July 14, 1958 in Maryland, he was the son of the late Roy Lee and Ruth Marie (Stokes) Smith.
Tom is survived by his wife of 26 years, Beth Smith; two sisters, Jeanette Broadwater and Linda Jenkins (Mike); four nieces; five great-nieces; one great-great nephew; and one daughter in heart. He was also survived by his two dogs and 14 myotonic goats.
Tom's love of agriculture started in the eighth grade with the Gaithersburg FFA. Though he held many jobs, he enjoyed the last 17 years he spent at Gladhill Brothers, Damascus, and especially, his final three months at Tractor Supply in Mount Airy.
Over the years, he had many hobbies, enjoying the 75/80 Dragway, the Maryland Two-Cylinder Club, Team Tuna Can Racing, and the Mason Dixon Myotonic Goat Club. He held many positions at the Damascus Community Fair, and his greatest love of all was the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. He was a lifetime member with more than 1,000 volunteer hours in Old MacDonald's Barn. She spent the last 14 years as superintendent.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3 in the Heritage Room of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to the Tom Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fairgrounds, 16 Chestnut St., Gaithersburg, MD 20877.