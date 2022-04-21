Thomas Edward Wiley, 85, of Ijamsville, Maryland, and formerly of Berryville, Virginia, passed away April 17, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland.
He was born March 25, 1937, at Marvin Chapel, Clarke County, Virginia, to the late Edward V. Wiley and Catherine Newlin. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Blanton Wiley and Calvin Wiley.
Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Deloris Rinker Wiley; three children, Brenda Wileym of Ijamsville, Maryland, Brett Wiley and wife Carol Ann, of Monrovia, Maryland, and Donna Tipton and husband John, of Marietta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Michael Wiley and Megan Wiley, of Ijamsville, Marissa Wiley, of Frederick, and Zoe McKay, of Marietta, Georgia; a half-sister, Janie Jenkins, and twin half-brothers, John Newlin and Dewey Newlin, all of Winchester, Virginia.
Mr. Wiley graduated from Clarke County High School (class of 1956) and enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served proudly for four years. He served an additional six years in the National Guard.
He worked as a bookbinder for 32 years, the last seven of which were spent at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C.
He was active in the International Brotherhood of Bookbinders, Local 144B, which eventually merged with the Graphic Communications International Union. He served as secretary/treasurer for nine years, vice president for seven years, and union convention delegate for many years. In addition, he served as a health and welfare fund trustee and shop steward at Holladay-Tyler Printing Corporation, Local 144B, from 1971-1993. He was vice president of legislation with the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association, Chapter 409, Frederick, Maryland.
For over 40 years, his goal in these roles was to help his fellow Americans attain better working conditions and adequate health care for all.
Mr. Wiley was a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Ijamsville, and served as a trustee for many years.
The family will receive friends at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. April 23, 2022, with interment being held at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens immediately following the celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 3425 Green Valley Road, Ijamsville, MD, 21754.