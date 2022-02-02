Thornton M Pratt III

Thornton Mills Pratt Ill, passed away on January 27, 2022 at Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown after a brief illness. He was the son of Eva M. Pratt (nee Smith) and Thornton M. Pratt Jr, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his sister, Josephine Lamb, his grandparents, Ella Smith (nee Orem) and Harry Smith. Surviving are his sister, Jean Unglebower, of Brunswick and his brother, David H. Pratt and his wife Judith of Woodbine.
Thornton was born in Illinois on July 7, 1945. He lived most of his life in Frederick. Most recently he was a resident with Unified Community Connection (UCC) in Hagerstown, Maryland. Prior to that he resided with his brother in Woodbine. He was affectionately known as Huck, a nickname given him by his grandmother Ella.
He attended Frederick County Public Schools through the sixth grade at Washington Street Elementary School. After which he was a student of the Harmony Grove school. After school he was one of the first six clients of the Jeanne Bussard Workshop in Frederick in 1965. He also participated in the Rock Creek activity program. He was employed by Trans Tech in Adamstown for several years. He once participated in the national Special Olympics in Chicago representing Maryland.
Thornton was an avid fan of all Ford vehicles, the FBI, McDonald’s (cheeseburger, fries and a coke), Coca Cola, professional wrestling, Craftsman tools, Gunsmoke, and the show Cops. He thoroughly enjoyed walking the neighborhood where he made friends very easily.
Additional survivors include: nieces Terri Lamb,Trudy Pinson, Tomi Choe, Toby Drabczyk, Tracey Ferguson of Texas, nephews Tim Unglebower, Ty Unglebower, Steve Lamb, David Pratt Jr., and Brian Pratt. Also good friends Kristin McPherson, Donna and Mike Gouldin and Alesa Streaker.
Visitation is to be held at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick on Sunday, February 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Masks or face coverings are required. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Monday February 7, 2022 at 2pm.
The family is greatly appreciative of Angie Dixon and Lela Richardson of UCC and the physicians and nurses at Meritus Hospital for their remarkable care, concern, and support over the past several weeks.