Thurston Metz was born in Frederick, Maryland, on July 21, 1945, and passed away at Julia Manor in Hagerstown, Maryland, on May 8, 2020, with his wife Iris Metz and stepdaughter Genia Moore by his side.
His body was donated to science. He worked at FCPS 26 years and retired. He was the son of the late Thurston E. Metz Sr. and Blanche Wireman.
His wife Iris L. Metz, son Michael Metz, stepsons Mark Kennedy, Paul Kennedy Jr., the late Dennis Kennedy, stepdaughters Genia Moore (husband William), and Tina Lenhart (husband Jerry). He had 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He will be missed dearly in our hearts then, now and forever. Rest in peace until we meet again.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.