Timothy Charles Connors, III unexpectedly passed away on the evening of Tuesday, January 18th, 2022. Tim is survived by his loving wife Shawn, his eldest son James and fiancee Genna, and youngest daughter Jennafer. He will be dearly missed by his siblings Trisha Moore, Maryanne Aud, and Jimmy Connors as well as each of his nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Tim was a titan in the Furniture industry ending his career as an Executive at Regency Furniture. His sharp intelligence, tenacity, and tenured experience made him a respected force in his profession.
Tim lived with an unabashed sense of joy and humor in even the most mundane. He laughed freely and often. Tim’s gregarious nature made him a magnet to all who had the pleasure of meeting him, but his priority and focus was building the best life he could for his family. He and Shawn began their journey together at the age of 17. Through the decades they lived for each other, for experiences, and to live life to the fullest. Their love was the foundation for a beautifully supportive family and 42 amazing years of marriage.
Tim’s laughter, wisdom, and legacy will live on in the hearts of his family members and friends. Raise a glass to Timothy Charles and remember life is too short for anything less than happy.
“The most important thing is, even when we’re apart, I’ll always be with you” — Winnie the Pooh