Timothy Hugh Leonard, age 64, from Georgetown, Washington, D.C., died on June 10. He was a recent retiree from the Montgomery County Department of General Services division of fleet management services for 42 years. He served as union shop steward for UFCW Local 1994 MCGEO. He was a generous giver and loved to make people laugh with his humor and wit. Tim had a collection of longtime friends whom he considered family (you know who you are). He was a sports enthusiast and could quote stats on players and teams better than any sportscaster. He was a graduate of DeMatha High School, and he enjoyed following their sports program. He is preceded in death by his father, Hugh James Leonard. He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Leonard; brother, Joe Leonard; sister, Teri Leonard Kwiatek and husband Keith; and nephews Ryan and Tyler Kwiatek. His longtime friend, Marty Mayne, was his brother from another mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the DeMatha High School athletic department. Tim would like that way better than flowers. A funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, Maryland.
