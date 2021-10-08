Timothy Kirkpatrick

Timothy D. Kirkpatrick, 61, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed from this life Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Gertrudes (Trudy) E. Kirkpatrick and devoted father of Maggie Kirkpatrick.
Born Sept.13, 1960, in Livingston, Montana, he was the son of the late David Duane and Nancy (Rounds) Kirkpatrick.
Tim grew up on the bucolic shores of the Yellowstone River in Livingston, Montana. Tim absolutely loved floating the river. He also enjoyed fly-fishing and duck hunting with his brothers and friends. He excelled academically and was a leader in sports as well as student government.
Tim graduated from Montana State University with a master’s degree in chemical engineering in 1986. He began his career at the Hanford nuclear reservation in Washington state, working on production of nuclear materials for our national defense. He then transitioned to providing wide-ranging technical expertise in support of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) program for cleaning up the legacy of seven decades of nuclear weapons research and production. He was the architect of many products that help the DOE understand the magnitude and complexity of the largest cleanup project in history.
After moving to Adamstown, Tim grew passionate about caring for the yard, and together with Trudy, picking fruit from their trees. Sharing the harvest with neighbors and friends brought Tim joy. He especially enjoyed the cherry pies that Trudy baked. He was known as “Mr. Tim” to the neighborhood kids, all of whom recently sang “Happy Birthday” to him.
Tim was an avid Montana State Bobcats and Washington Redskins fan. He treasured his friends and loved making new ones. He was curious about others and what made their worlds unique. But most of all, he was a generous and kind man, a devoted family man and a model human being in every respect. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Tim is survived by his sister, Marie (and spouse Brete) Thibeault, of Big Timber, Montana; and brothers, Dan (Julie), of Billings, Montana, and Dave (Tina) of Bow, New Hampshire.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, family and friends will celebrate Tim’s life with a memorial service at Mountain View Community Church, 8330 Fingerboard Road, Frederick, MD 21704.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution in Tim’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).