Timothy Ray Burrier, age 55, of Frederick passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 3, 1965, in Frederick, he was the son of Franklin Burrier and Rosaline Routzahn Burrier. He was the husband of Beth Ann Novosat.
Tim is also survived by his two sons, Justin Burrier and wife Samantha, and Jason Burrier; granddaughter, Sienna; siblings and spouses, Patricia and Jeff Ensminger, Murray and Sherrie Burrier, Peggy and Gordon Flickinger, and Debra and Adam O’Connell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be remembered by his former spouse and mother of his sons, Donna Fogle; and stepdaughter, Krystal Knott.
Tim was a graduate of Lingnaore High School, where he played in the school band and participated in 4-H and FFA. When his sons were younger, he was active as their baseball coach for many years in the Myersville area. He was formerly employed as a controls electrician for the past 15 years and was a member of Linganore United Methodist Church.
Tim enjoyed tractors and was the vice president of the Maryland International Harvester Collectors Club, Chapter 39. He also enjoyed listening to live music and spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD, Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Bob Bogley will officiate. Interment will follow in Linganore Cemetery, Unionville.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, Aug. 26, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contribution suggestions may be found at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.