Timothy Robert Bainer, of Frederick, MD, passed away May 6, 2020. Born October 6, 1959 to the late Nancy Joan (Helmick) Capps and late Robert James Bainer.
He is survived by his wife, Joanne Bainer; brother Steven Bainer; sister Lori Huffstetler; brother William Capps Jr., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Lynn Buckholdt.
Tim was a devoted husband, an avid Redskins fan, loved playing basketball and watching westerns. He never turned down an opportunity to eat Maryland Blue Crabs or go to the ocean. His wife and he loved to travel, particularly to South Carolina. He will be missed by everyone.
The funeral will be May 19 at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held later due to current restrictions.