Timothy Williams

Mr. Timothy Dart Williams, 61, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Bevard) Williams, his wife of 35 years.
Born Aug. 17, 1959, in Seaside, California, Tim was the son of the late Shirley May Williams. He worked as a printing pressman for most of his working life. Tim was a big sports fan, rooting for the Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals.
In addition to his loving wife, Sharon, Tim is survived by two daughters, Christine Elizabeth Williams and Jennifer Leigh Williams; a sister, Terry Lynn Spesick; a brother, Mark Thomas Williams and wife Teresa; a nephew, John Phillip Neal; a niece, Trisha Nina Spesick; father-in-law, John Burns Bevard Jr.; a great-nephew, Jordan Timothy Neal; a cousin, who was more like a brother, Michael Wayne Koch; and many dear family members and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tim’s memory may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.