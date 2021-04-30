Tina Marie Lowe, 54, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in her home.
Born Aug. 22, 1966, in Rockville, Maryland, she is the daughter of the late Carl R. Jefferson Jr. and granddaughter of the late Colleen and Carl R. Jefferson Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lowe Sr.; her children, Robert Lowe Jr., Brandy Ashley and her husband Ricky Ashley Jr., Bailey Roman and Desmond Lowe; four grandchildren and one on the way; one great-granddaughter; and one sister, Terri Jefferson.
She was preceded in death by one son, Curtis Lowe; and one grandson, Cash Ashley.
A celebration of her life will be held at graveside at 2:30 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Hedgesville Assembly of God Cemetery, with Pastor Chuck Donivan officiating. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow directives.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home.
