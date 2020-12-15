Tina Rippeon

Tina Louise Rippeon, 49, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born on Sept. 21, 1971, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of Alan V. Misner and the late Janet L. Winpigler (Misner).
Tina volunteered frequently as she was an active member of the Thurmont Elementary PTA. She was the biggest Lilo & Stitch fan along with everything else Disney. She was an avid reader and loved dogs, especially dachshunds. Tina will always be remembered as a loving wife, mom and sister.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Alanmichael Rippeon; sister, Penny Bussard; and brother, Ronald (Nada) Stull.
The family will receive friends at Black’s Funeral Home 224 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788 from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Black’s Funeral Home, with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating.
Tina’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont, Maryland.