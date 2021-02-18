Tina Showe (Routzahn), 63, of Thurmont, passed away Jan. 14, 2021, at Kline Hospice House after her battle with lung cancer.
Born Dec. 13, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James and Caroline Routzahn.
She was a prior FCPS bus aide for many years. She loved to crochet while watching TV, going to the beach and playing games on her computer.
She is survived by her children, Donnie Lowe and wife Stacey, Chuck Custer and wife Missy, Michelle Showe, and Stacey Harrison and husband Harvey; stepdaughter, Heather Mayton and husband Billy; grandchildren, Coby, Jenna and Cara Lowe, Addison and Logan Custer, Christian Masser, Kallie Harrison and Ashley Mayton; and her sister, Lisa Routzahn.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.