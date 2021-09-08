Todd Albaugh

Mr. Todd Alan Albaugh, 54, of Anchorage, Alaska, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Providence Alaska Medical Center, Anchorage, Alaska. He was the husband of the Rev. Karin Albaugh for 15 years.
Born July 30, 1967, he was the son of Donald and Mary Louise (Strevig) Albaugh.
Todd graduated from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School and received his bachelor’s gegree from Frostburg University. Todd worked for RSMUS as a CPA, specializing in audits for more than 30 years. He was promoted to partner and oversaw the Alaskan Division. Todd loved being outdoors, especially visiting the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center after moving to Alaska. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and hiking any chance he could get. He played golf and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Cory Albaugh; daughter, Jamie Albaugh; stepdaughters, Nicole Straley and husband Will Harrison, and Heather Straley; sister, Pamela Crone and husband Michael; one niece; and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Damascus Road Community Church, 12826 Old National Pike, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick National Little League, P.O. Box 2043, Frederick, MD 21702, or Bethel Lutheran Church, 9664 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.