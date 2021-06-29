Todd Trout

Todd Alan Trout, age 51, of Keymar, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at his home after an extended illness. Born Nov. 24, 1969, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Richard Harrison Trout and Kathleen V. McCuller Trout.
Todd was a 1988 graduate of Walkersville High School, where he was a member of the FFA. He worked on the family dairy farm until his employment with the Vocational Services Program at the Social Security offices in Urbana. He was a member of Haugh’s Lutheran Church and served on the church council and the cemetery board. Todd enjoyed bowling and going to movies, and he was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Capitals, Star Wars, Star Trek and Marvel. He was a gentle and peaceful person who loved animals and especially his family.
Surviving are sister, Debbie Ebaugh and husband Dick and their daughter, Shelly Rohrbaugh and her family and their son, Ryan Ebaugh and his family; and brothers, Tony and Tim Trout and their families.
The family will receive friends at Haugh’s Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Road, Keymar on Friday, July 2 from 9-10 a.m at which time a graveside service will be held at Haugh’s Cemetery, with Pastor Pete Roy officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Haugh’s Lutheran Church, c/o Joyce Clingan, 6942 Middleburg Road, Keymar, MD 21757.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.