Todd W. Wright, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away at Frederick Health Hospital on Dec. 28, 2020, after a brief illness. Todd was the loving husband of Sheri Mason-Wright for the past 22 years.
Family was everything to Todd. His wife, Sheri, was his best friend, and his greatest joy was spending time with his children, Omegan, Aleena and Todd Jr. Teaching was another passion of Todd, and it was also his occupation. Todd graduated from Coppin State University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree with a discipline in education. Todd earned many professional certifications and was a trainer in several crisis-related fields. Todd was employed as a crisis intervention teacher at Boynton Beach Community High School, where he taught students with behavioral issues. It was most gratifying to him when his students were “mainstreamed” back into traditional classroom settings. Todd also enjoyed music, fishing, being outside in nature, watching movies, cooking (ribs, conch and greens) and getting lost in a Youtube rabbit hole.
Todd W. Wright was born on April 28, 1966, in Boynton Beach, Florida, to Dorothy J. and the late Willard Wright Sr. After graduating from Lake Worth High School, Todd attended Coppin State University and participated on the wrestling team. At Coppin, Todd pledged and became a proud lifelong member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Delta Beta Chapter. Todd, through his fraternity, developed lifelong friendships with Line Brother Cornell Tilghman, Omega Brother Derek Edmonson and a long list of other Omega Men. He also had other lifelong friends outside of the fraternity that included Ed Engram, Rico, Sylvester, LaWanda and “Noonie.”
Surviving, in addition to Dorothy, Sheri, Omegan, Aleena, Todd Jr. and other friends mentioned previously, are siblings, Willard II, Anthony “Tony” (Kim), Michael Lenard, Timothy, Tory and Tia (Kevin Blackett), also Terry Fuller (deceased), all of Florida; uncles, Howard (Norma) Pinder and Charles Miller, of Florida; aunt, Muriel Miller; great-aunt, Barbara Bing, of South Carolina; father and mother in-law, Rev. J. Sherman and Rachel Mason; Maryland siblings-in-law, Keith Lee, Radford (Donna) Mason and Jay (Beth) Mason; 38 nieces and nephews; and a host of grandnieces and grandnephews.
