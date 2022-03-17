Thomas Moore “Tom” Meachum, age 70, of Westminster, died peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family after courageously fighting a rare cancer.
Born Oct. 3, 1951, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Roy Neal Meachum Jr. and the late Patricia Lou (Moore) Meachum. He graduated from Gettysburg College as a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Tom was a dedicated attorney and partner at Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr, LLP for the past 26 years, where he was managing partner of the Westminster office. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at the Office of the Maryland Attorney General and the Howard County Office of Law. Over his lifetime, he was a community servant and served on the board of directors for multiple nonprofits, including The Arc of Howard County, Howard County Chamber of Commerce, Association of Community Services, and most recently, the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. Tom was an avid golfer, bird watcher and history buff. He was a ferocious reader and a 1960s/1970s music enthusiast, but above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Kari Marie Ebeling; his children, Mitchel Ebeling, Elizabeth Ebeling, Emma Ebeling and Christopher Meachum; his siblings, Roy Meachum III, Susan Meachum (John Stonesifer) and Michael Meachum. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Tom lived an extraordinary life filled with grace, patience and a stoic air of strength that was an example to all those lucky enough to know him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Crosswind Church (640 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster, MD 21157) from 10 a.m. to noon, with a celebration of life service at 12:30 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to Crosswind Church (mycrosswind.com/give) or the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster (bgcwestminster.org/donate).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Westminster. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at myersdurborawfh.com.