Tommy L. Piper (Pops), 72, of Frederick, MD went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2021. Loving husband and soul mate to Nancy Jane (Hare) Piper his wife of 49 years.
Born January 5, 1949 in Cumberland, MD he was the son of the late Harold E. Piper and Freda L. (Malcolm) and Harry L. Iser.
Tom graduated from Allegany High School (67) and served his country in the US Navy abroad the US Brownson. He was a retired home improvement contractor who enjoyed spending time with family and friends, golfing and helping others.
In addition to his wife, Janie, he is survived by a brother Ed Piper and wife Linda of Mt. Joy, PA; brothers-in-law, Charlie Hare (Tricia) of Scott Depot, WV and Larry Dodson; three sons, Jason (Lewis), Scott (Lane) and Charles (Michelle) and grandchildren, Arianna Little (Kyle), Joey Mullenax and Jaxson and Waylon Piper all who brought much joy to Pappy’s life.
A celebration of life will be held at Walkersville United Methodist Church, 22 Main St., Walkersville, on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10AM and a reception will follow. Rev. Mike Henning will officiate.
Burial will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Rocky Gap Veteran’s Cemetery, 14205 Pleasant Valley Rd., Flinstone, MD 21530 at 11AM.
Donations can be made to Frederick Health Hospice ; www.FrederickHealthHospice.org
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfunearlhome.com.